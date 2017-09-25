See Emma Stone’s Style Evolution From Easy A to La La Land

View Slideshow Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ever since she first set foot on a red carpet, in 2006, Emma Stone always looks like she’s having a great time in front of the cameras. She has established herself as an adventurous dresser, usually wearing something bold yet uncomplicated. Over the years, stylist Petra Flannery is to credit for the actress’ sartorial success, helping to portray Stone as a mature, estimable celebrity one crystal-flowered Lanvin gown at a time.

See the star graduate from color-blocked Giambattista Valli peplum to a beaded Givenchy gown for her Oscars acceptance speech, in our slideshow ahead.