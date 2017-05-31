Adriana Lima Announces That She’s Married to Herself

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Following her brief and dramatic involvement with Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, supermodel Adriana Lima took to Instagram to announce that she’s now married to…herself.

Perhaps inspired after reading up on the self-marriage trend, Lima posted a selfie in which she’s wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand and wrote “WHATS UP WITH THE RING? ITS SYMBOLIC, I AM COMMITTED TO MYSELF AND MY OWN HAPPINESS I AM MARRIED WITH ME. LADIES LOVE YOURSELF AND YES I AM SINGLE [sic].”

🦋👑 WHATS UP WITH THE RING? ITS SYMBOLIC, I AM COMMITTED TO MYSELF AND MY OWN HAPPINESS I AM MARRIED WITH ME 👑🦋💍 LADIES LOVE YOURSELF 💍🦋👑 AND YES I AM SINGLE A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 29, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!