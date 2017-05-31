Adriana Lima Announces That She’s Married to Herself

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Following her brief and dramatic involvement with Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, supermodel Adriana Lima took to Instagram to announce that she’s now married to … herself.

Perhaps inspired after reading up on the self-marriage trend, Lima posted a selfie in which she’s wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand and wrote “WHATS UP WITH THE RING? ITS SYMBOLIC, I AM COMMITTED TO MYSELF AND MY OWN HAPPINESS I AM MARRIED WITH ME. LADIES LOVE YOURSELF AND YES I AM SINGLE [sic].”

🦋👑 WHATS UP WITH THE RING? ITS SYMBOLIC, I AM COMMITTED TO MYSELF AND MY OWN HAPPINESS I AM MARRIED WITH ME 👑🦋💍 LADIES LOVE YOURSELF 💍🦋👑 AND YES I AM SINGLE A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on May 29, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!