Alexa Chung’s Clothing Line Launched Today and It’s Really Good

Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for ALE

Pretty much every celebrity has a fashion line but when it’s Alexa Chung, you take notice. For someone who is a fashion-show front-row regular and has legions of fans obsessed with her style, it’s surprising Chung’s own line hasn’t happened sooner. But according to the British model it was years in the making and fortunately it lives up to expectations. Since news of its imminent launch last summer, details surrounding the full collection have been shrouded in secrecy (social-media sharing was strictly forbidden) but today the first taste of Chung’s “see-now, buy-now” collection is now available to shop online at select sites like Net-a-Porter, MatchesFashion, and My Theresa.



Taking inspiration from Chung’s personal style heroes like Jane Birkin and David Bowie, her debut collection has retro and feminine touches in the form of glittery heels and high-waisted jeans. There are also trendier pieces like a color-blocked suede jacket, a cropped trench-meets-moto coat, and plenty of slogan tees. Most importantly, everything feels like something you could genuinely envision Chung wearing herself but at a more reasonable price point — logo tees are $100 and prices top out at $1,200 for the suede jacket. As one could expect from such a highly anticipated line, everything is selling out fast, so scroll below to shop our favorites before they go.

Message tees can either be delightfully snarky or downright cheesy. This one is the former. Buy Alexa Chung Printed T-Shirt $105, My Theresa

From the ruffled neckline to the satin fabric, it’s quintessential Alexa Chung. Use it a nontraditional work blouse and style it like Chung by wearing it with cropped trousers and ballet flats. Buy Alexa Chung Tie Neck Satin Blouse $275, Matches Fashion

In addition to the great clothing, the line also has a diverse selection of shoes, like these glossy patent-leather boots. For those with bigger feet, sizing goes up to a European 42, and for under $450 it’s one of the line’s better values.

Buy Alexa Chung Point Toe Patent Boots $437, Matches Fashion

It can’t be a proper Alexa Chung collection without a pair of retro-inspired jeans. The high waist and cropped length make them feel deliberately more elegant than the basic pair of jeans.

Buy Alexa Chung High Rise Cropped Boyfriend Jeans $239, Matches Fashion

Big buttons and a chunky waist-hugging belt are trendy additions to the usual trench.

Buy Alexa Chung Belted Double Trench Coat $755, Matches Fashion

A sweet ruffled floral dress that will for sure feed into my tea-dress obsession.

Buy Alexa Chung Floral Dress $588, Matches Fashion

From Valentino to Celine, pink and red was our favorite unusual color combo that popped up on the spring 2017 runways. This blazer hits on that trend and makes for a handy weekday secret weapon.

Buy Alexa Chung Striped Blazer $875, Net-a-Porter

A commuter-friendly block-heel mule dressed up in shiny lurex.

Buy Alexa Chung Lurex Mules $475, Net-a-Porter

This crochet skirt set is almost sold out on Net-a-Porter, but My Theresa still has plenty of sizes in stock.

Buy Alexa Chung Crochet Cotton Skirt $320, My Theresa

Buy Alexa Chung Crochet Cotton Top $540, My Theresa

We love the quirky details like the retro color blocking, zippered sleeves, and cutaway front.

Buy Alexa Chung Color Block Suede Jacket $1,271, Matches Fashion

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.