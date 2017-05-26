Bella Hadid Became the Face of 3 Campaigns This Week

Photo: Anthony Harvey / Contributor/Getty Images

While she definitely has a fallback for red-carpet looks, Bella Hadid is proving herself as a versatile face for ad campaigns. This week, she became the face of three campaigns for three separate brands: Nike, Bulgari, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Her week began with Nike, where she became the first nonathlete to rep the brand. She stars alongside Olympian Elaine Thompson in the “old school” campaign.

NIKE OG CORTEZ CAMPAIGN! So honored to be the face of the 45th anniversary for a classic. @nike @nikesportswear #teamnike A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

On Wednesday, Bulgari announced (and Hadid confirmed on Instagram) that she would be the face of their new perfume, Goldea, the Roman Night. Wednesday is also notable as the day she debuted a pixie cut while walking in vintage Galliano.

@bulgariofficial Press day for my new "Goldea: The Roman Night" Perfume Campaign launch tonight! #GoldeaRomanNight A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Yesterday, Giuseppi Zanotti posted an Old Hollywood glamour shot of Hadid in the brand’s Picard heels and a red feathered dress. The campaign, shot by Mario Sorrenti, showcases some of its most glamorous (read: possibly uncomfortable) shoes. Zanotti told WWD, “My collection is a celebration of individual style — something that is independent of time and place and trends.”

An exclusive first look at the new #GZFW17 campaign, starring @bellahadid. Shot by @mario_sorrenti, the portfolio captures the contemporary yet lush spirit of the new collection. Case in point: in this image, Bella slips into the PICARD, a new season sculptural sandal with an illusion heel. A post shared by Giuseppe Zanotti (@giuseppezanottidesign) on May 25, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Bella, do you need a nap?