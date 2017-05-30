5 Things That Caught Our Eye This Week

Like clockwork each week, a slew of new stuff hits the internet. Some things we’ll bookmark for later, when they hopefully go on sale. Others are so good we have to buy them immediately, before they sell out. Because we’re obsessive shoppers, every Tuesday, we’ll highlight the best new things to buy now.

Coming back from a long weekend, we’re already thinking about fun outfits we can wear to take advantage of summer Fridays. While there are plenty of sales happening right now, you might be craving something fresh. This week we’re into a stylish work blouse, interesting knotted flat sandals, and a cool bucket bag from the newest trendy brand to know. Scroll ahead to shop the items we’ve had our eyes on this week.

The trick to making a $59 blouse look like it’s a $300 one? Choose one in a bright color that features delicate little tone-on-tone dots. Buy Mango Blouse $59, Mango

This top is very Celine-esque with its draped panel. Wear it with black pants and flats to work or with high-waisted jeans and sneakers on the weekends. Buy Cos Striped Top $59, Cos

White shoes are still having a moment. Get in on the trend with kitten slingbacks that complement your ankle-grazing jeans. Buy Zara Slingbacks $59, Zara

These sandals look way more expensive than they really are, thanks to the knotted detail and rich red hue. Buy Kensie Flats $59, Amazon

Many affordable places make a variation of a bucket tote but Staud’s stands out because it combines both the tiny-bag and pink trends. Don’t be fooled though — it still has enough space for your essentials and comes with a shoulder strap. Buy Staud Bucket Bag $350, Net-a-Porter

