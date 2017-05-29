Diane Kruger Made a Bet That She’d Get a Tattoo If Her Film Made It Into Cannes

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

That’s the problem with making casual tattoo bets: Sometimes you actually do end up getting into Cannes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, In the Fade director Fatih Akin bet his lead actress Diane Kruger that their German-language terrorism drama would make it into the festival. If it actually did, Kruger said she would get an anchor tattoo. Not only did the film, titled Aus Dem Nichts in German, make it into the competition, Kruger took home the festival’s Best Actress award on Sunday. Hopefully Kruger is enjoying a few days of relaxation at home, because Akin has already picked out the tattoo parlor where she can make good on her promise. “It’s not far from where I live (in Hamburg). They’re good!” the director joked with AFP. Hopefully Kruger didn’t bet against herself over any other competition, or she’s going to end up looking like a permanent Juggalo by the end of awards season next spring.