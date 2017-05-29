The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Shameless Star Emmy Rossum and Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail Got Hitched

It was a Shameless affair.

1:34 p.m.

Diane Kruger Made a Bet That She’d Get a Tattoo If Her Film Made It Into Cannes

The actress took home best actress at the festival on Sunday.

12:56 p.m.

Are Pippa Middleton and Obama on the Same Honeymoon?

Well, his post-presidency-moon.

12:52 p.m.

Roger Ailes Offered Rachel Maddow a Job to Keep Her Off Air

She recounted their relationship on “The Howard Stern Show.”

11:54 a.m.

Vasectomies Are the Hot New Summer Beauty Treatment

Hot beauty treatments for trash men.

11:37 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Says Being a Woman Has ‘Helped’ Her with Trump

“I don’t consider him my peer.”

11:04 a.m.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are Apparently Now a Thing

Yes, they Cannes!

5/26/2017 at 4:10 p.m.

Inside Hillary Clinton’s Surreal Post-Election Life

With nothing left to lose, she is finally free to really speak her mind.

5/26/2017 at 3:17 p.m.

Looks Like Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Will Finally Get to Bang

The pair is reportedly getting married this weekend.

5/26/2017 at 3:00 p.m.

Wendy Whelan on Finding Joy After Injury and Trying Yoga for the First Time

“I’m not an advanced yoga person by any means, but I’ve been doing it regularly for the past six months.”

5/26/2017 at 2:53 p.m.

Katie Holmes and Mary J. Blige Partied This Week

Plus: Blake Lively, Anna Sui, Shakira.

5/26/2017 at 2:40 p.m.

Sorry Calendar, Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Song Means It’s Officially Summer

“Cut to the Feeling” gets the season started early.

5/26/2017 at 2:38 p.m.

Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning Made an 1860s ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Video

On the set of Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled.

5/26/2017 at 2:20 p.m.

The Hot Felon and Nicki Minaj Hung Out

Jeremy Meeks seems to be having a chill time in Cannes.

5/26/2017 at 1:24 p.m.

Chris Pine Acknowledges “Men Are Not All That Smart”

Thus proving that he is smart.

5/26/2017 at 12:52 p.m.

Texas Middle-School Teachers Give Girl ‘Most Likely to Become a Terrorist’ Award

Only one day after the Manchester terrorist attack.

5/26/2017 at 12:20 p.m.

This Brand Makes Gauzy Summer Dresses That Flatter All Body Types

And they’ve just opened a pop up shop in downtown New York.

5/26/2017 at 12:18 p.m.

Pour One Out for Bella Thorne and Scott Disick

Nothing gold can stay.

5/26/2017 at 11:59 a.m.

Mariah Carey Is Starting Her Own Beauty Company

Please let there be Glitter.

5/26/2017 at 11:52 a.m.

A Face Cream Worth a Thousand Words (and $260)

The dense (but also inexplicably light), dry (but mysteriously buttery) SK-II Skin Signature Melting Rich Cream.