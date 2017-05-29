Photo: Jackson Lee/Star Max/FilmMagic

Shameless star Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot, got married Sunday at the Central Synagogue in New York City. Carolina Herrera, who’s also responsible for many of Rossum’s red carpet looks, designed the off-the-shoulder dress that Rossum wore with a long white veil. The ceremony was followed by a fancy reception at the Guggenheim Museum, where the guest list included Internet Boyfriend and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek, as well as Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy, Christian Slater, and Hilary Swank.

At the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week, Rossum said, “I don’t really care what the dress looks like. I don’t really care what the plates look like. I don’t really care what the invitation looks like. The only thing that’s really important to me is that we get married and there’s some kind of party… Weirdly, I feel like so many times in my life are about dressing up for a film premiere or a fashion show so this is the one time in my life where I’m actually not that focused on details,” she told People. The couple was recently spotted at the Met Gala, where Rossum wore (who else?) Carolina Herrera.

Rossum and Esmail got engaged in 2015 after dating for two years.