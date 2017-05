Photo: 2016 Getty Images

Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel married on Saturday, 11 months after he proposed with the assistance of a Snapchat filter. They married in a “small, intimate ceremony” (because what else?).

The ceremony took place at their $12 million Brentwood mansion in California with fewer than 50 guests attending. The 20-minute ceremony included a piano rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

We’re wishing the couple a very relaxing honeymoon.