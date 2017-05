Despite filing for divorce, Huma Abedin has reportedly asked Anthony Weiner to stay in their Union Square apartment.

Per the New York Post, Weiner was set to move out on Tuesday and had been staying with his mother in Brooklyn. However, in order to raise their five-year-old son, Abedin has invited Weiner back while he awaits sentencing.

A friend told the Post, “Huma is worried about her son. That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him.”