Ivanka Trump Is Causing Memorial Day Controversy Over … Popsicles?

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump’s Team Ivanka Twitter page tweeted out a recipe for Champagne popsicles (add a popsicle to glass of Champagne. Drink). The post on the lifestyle site says its goal is inspire women. And, like many lifestyle sites, it is linking to various frothy ways to celebrate the long weekend.

However, some people are angry that Ivanka’s brand has not tweeted out support for the armed forces on Memorial Day. The post has over 2,000 replies, many calling out Trump for insensitivity toward those in the armed forces.

My father, a Marine, enlisted at age 17 and served 6 tours on the front lines in Vietnam. His country called, and so he went. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/NDo9vkiSbs — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

@MrsJavi1 @IvankaTrumpHQ Who can't relate to "champagne popsicles" on #MemorialDay ? Except maybe all the people honoring those who served and sacrificed all. — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@OmniaQuaerite) May 29, 2017

Trump posted a more on-message tweet from her personal account.