J.Crew Debuts a Paisley Print Capsule for Summer

J.Crew is steaming ahead despite Jenna Lyons’s impending exit later this year, and focusing on summer with a new capsule collection with London-based designer Sarah Zellweger of SZ Blockprints. SZ Blockprints prides itself on making handmade prints in Jaipur, teaming up with local artisans that help give back to the community by making ethical and sustainable clothing.

J.Crew is one of the first chain stores to ever carry Zellweger’s collection, which features flowy caftanlike tunics, tops, and dresses for women, all in fun red or green paisley prints. Shop our favorites from the capsule below.

You can’t go wrong with a slim-fit drawstring skirt like this — you can wear it with the matching top (below), or just as easily with a bodysuit or a slightly oversize white T-shirt. Buy SZ Blockprints for J.Crew Skirt $68, J.Crew

Probably the closest you’ll get to the perfect top for summer. It’ll look cute and casual with denim shorts on the weekends, but because of its boxy-structure and vibrant print, you could also wear it with work-appropriate black pants. Buy SZ Blockprints for J.Crew Top $78, J.Crew

This tunic’s loose, airy silhouette and fun tassels would look great with white jeans. Buy SZ Blockprints for J.Crew Tunic $88, J.Crew

Take this green top on a weekend getaway, or wear it to an evening dinner with a black skirt and heels. Buy SZ Blockprints for J.Crew Tunic $88, J.Crew

This breezy piece checks all the boxes for summer dressing: It’s lightweight (so you can wear it on hot, sticky days), it hits right at the knee (so it won’t look too short with heels), and it can be layered over swimwear at the beach. Buy SZ Blockprints for J.Crew Dress $98, J.Crew

The green lilac haze version is just as stunning. Buy SZ Blockprints for J.Crew Dress $98, J.Crew

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.