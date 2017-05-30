Photo: 2017 Getty Images

In a new photo shoot, comedian Kathy Griffin is seen holding a fake, bloody replica of President Donald Trump’s head. A picture from the shoot and an accompanying behind-the-scenes video (in which Griffin jokes that she and photographer Tyler Shields will have to move to Mexico so they don’t get thrown in prison) were published on Tuesday by TMZ.

The photos prompted immediate reactions from Twitter users on both sides of the aisle. Some were irate by the image; others were bored by the entire scandal before it even began.

America, November 2016: at least Donald Trump will make for great art.



America, 2017: pic.twitter.com/tPouG9zxsE — Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) May 30, 2017

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin is like licorice-flavored jello. I understand finding it repulsive but I don't get being incensed at it. — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) May 30, 2017

Resistance: Trump presidency is in peril. He may be going down. Nobody can stop this implosion.



Kathy Griffin: Hold my beer — (((Seekingreality))) (@Exposingfrauds7) May 30, 2017

btw, here's what one person from MAGA-land who is active on 4chan just sent me re: the Kathy Griffin photo and giving the right ammo : pic.twitter.com/25tT8aS3dn — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 30, 2017

Breitbart editors, do not read this



..

..

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

I don't really think it's offensive. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) May 30, 2017

"Citizens arrest of Kathy Griffin" is the funniest thing I've ever read pic.twitter.com/OgwOevGddx — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) May 30, 2017

hey guys just got back from my coffee break what'd I miss oh Kathy Griffin is holding a bloody head — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 30, 2017

If you're CNN, you announce immediately that Kathy Griffin will no longer be hosting your New Year's Eve special right now w/o hesitation. https://t.co/1wb4VAz9sj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2017

kathy griffin is bad and unfunny, and she did a bad, unfunny thing — Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) May 30, 2017