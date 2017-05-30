Paris Mayor Wanted to Ban Black Feminist Festival

Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

An Afro-feminist group called the Mwasi collective is planning to host a festival in Paris, France from July 28th through the 30th – an event which the city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has criticized for “discrimination.”

80% of the space at the upcoming Nyansapo festival will be for black women only, a fact which initially began to circulate among far-right social media accounts, FRANCE 24 reports. Soon after, the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism issued a condemnation of the event on Twitter too, writing, “A festival ‘forbidden to whites’: Rosa Parks must be turning over in her grave. The anti-racism struggle has become an alibi for a rising nationalist identity.”



By Sunday, Hidalgo publicly came out against the festival in a series of tweets which began, “I firmly condemn the organisation in Paris of this event ‘forbidden to white people.’” She also called for a ban of the festival and suggested suing the founders for discrimination.

Je me réserve également la possibilité de poursuivre les initiateurs de ce festival pour discrimination. — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) May 28, 2017

Soon after, it became clear that the parts of the festival that were only open to black women were being held in private spaces, while the parts open to everyone would be in public, city-owned areas – meaning, per FRANCE 24, “the City of Paris would have had no jurisdiction over who could and couldn’t attend.” Hidalgo then returned to Twitter to say that she had personally staged a “firm intervention” and found a “solution” to the issue.