The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

Paul Ryan Gets Jeered by Middle Schoolers on Their Home Turf: Instagram

Maybe don’t read the comments, Paul.

17 mins ago

Here’s the First Promo for Megyn Kelly’s New Show

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly premieres June 4.

12:27 p.m.

Ask a Boss: How Do I Get More Attention From My Boss?

Start by telling him there’s a problem.

11:59 a.m.

Bright Pants and a Bold Top Are the Perfect Summertime Outfit

Orange you glad you didn’t wear black?

11:34 a.m.

Which of These Bachelorette Bros Has Social Media Star Potential?

We asked an expert.

11:21 a.m.

The Musical Adaptation of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Opens Next Year

Alanis’s classic is getting the musical treatment.

11:03 a.m.

The Fashion Iconoclast Bringing Sparkle to the Upper East Side

Barbara Flood on her love for Eisenberg jewelry, her go-to outfit of leotard and tights, and being infinitely inspired.

11:01 a.m.

Trump Is Launching His Own Subscription Box Service

The “Big League Box” of Trump merch will set you back $69 per month.

10:54 a.m.

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr Married This Weekend

They tied the knot at their Brentwood mansion.

10:48 a.m.

Gucci’s Cruise Show Was an Homage to the God of Wine and Partying

The brand returned to its roots in Florence, staging a magnificent event in the Pitti Palace.

10:14 a.m.

Justin Bieber Spent His Holiday Weekend Drinking Rosé and Hugging People

Bieber’s hugging spree continues.

9:50 a.m.

Is It Terrible to Want My Boyfriend to Make More Money?

Many women wind up in a weird dance with money and relationships.

9:48 a.m.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Decision Plot Has an Absurd Climax

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

9:41 a.m.

Jessica Chastain Found the Depiction of Women at Cannes ‘Quite Disturbing’

“What I really took away from this experience is how the world views women.”

9:34 a.m.

Scott Disick’s Attempt to Make Kourtney Jealous Is Reportedly Not Going Well

TMZ reports the Kardashians are “done” with him.

9:12 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 29

Mars enters Cancer.

8:00 a.m.

Melania Trump Reportedly Having No Trouble With Designers, Thank You Very Much

Trump Tower is “brimming” with deliveries.

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

The Married Mom Flirting at the Playground

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

The Memphis Design Movement Is Having a Moment

The ’80s aesthetic has reemerged, inspiring Greenpoint ceramicists, Supreme collaborations, and an exhibit at the Met Breuer.

Yesterday at 8:55 p.m.

The Ryan McGinley Hype Girl Who Has to Dance With Brad Pitt

“Brad is not really a statement guy. But he asked me a lot of questions and talked a lot about Marvin Gaye.”