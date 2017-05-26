Pour One Out for Bella Thorne and Scott Disick

Photo: Getty Images

All great love stories must come to an end, and today it’s time to pour one out for the budding romance between 33-year-old Scott Disick and 19-year-old Bella Thorne.

After the pair shared a romantic dinner at Catch in L.A. ten days ago, they jetted off to Cannes, where they were seen getting extremely “handsy” amid the heat of the French Riviera. But then, nary two days later, Scott was spotted smooching with ex Chloe Bartoli (who was reportedly the cause of his split with Khloe Kardshian in July 2015). Now, according to Thorne’s Twitter account, things have taken a turn:

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

Legit nothing trolololo https://t.co/t9eW4B17oI — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

Best of luck to these two on all their future endeavors.