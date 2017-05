Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/HansNichols

After a long week fielding the blowback from President Trump sharing classified information with the Russians; getting busted for asking James Comey to drop the investigation against Mike Flynn; and calling Comey a “nut job,” White House staffers met on the balcony outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday — red solo cups in tow — reportedly to celebrate a “successful week.”

Trump staffers celebrating a successful week on the east balcony of the EEOB. Red cups in view. pic.twitter.com/96pktruZEH — HansNichols (@HansNichols) May 19, 2017

That, or they’re just glad he’s finally gone.