Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ Typo Sends Internet Into a Frenzy

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Early Wednesday morning, Donald Trump — a man who once used the word bigly in all seriousness — tweeted perhaps his most baffling missive yet, a semi-done tweet that appeared to contain a typo or an autocorrect fail. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he tweeted just after 12:00 a.m.

And that was all he wrote. The tweet would later be deleted, but not before six hours had elapsed and a zillion memes had been inspired. Trump would use the word a second time in a follow-up tweet hours later, asking his followers if they could “figure out” what he was trying to say when he typed “covfefe.” (“Coverage.” “Coffee.” “Could somebody get met out of this job?”)

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Naturally, the late-night tweet has taken on a life of its own as a meme. The perfect combination of a nonsense word, a very easy joke, and the lovely mental picture that is POTUS firing off half-baked tweets at 12:06 a.m.

deSpitE tHe NegATiVe PreSs cOvFeFe pic.twitter.com/hJsI09C09A — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 31, 2017

that was the moment Trump became prsiduvhirw pic.twitter.com/fKVPPNVFH0 — Anthony Brian Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) May 31, 2017

Don't talk to me before I've had my covfefe!!! — Caro (@socarolinesays) May 31, 2017

When you sleep through a meme lifecycle but luckily one of your lawyers is on it. #covfefe https://t.co/dxf2heTkOk — ACLU National (@ACLU) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Covfefe would have won. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) May 31, 2017

Oh, you like covfefe? Then name their last three albums. — Bobby Big Wheel (@BobbyBigWheel) May 31, 2017

TRUMP: Despite the constant negative press



ME: COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/PfA6xrwL4W — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) May 31, 2017

C-O-V-F..... A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 31, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Moderator: Your word is #covfefe



Arvind: Use it in sentence



Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe



Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15 — Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017

Friendly suggestion to the people who are definitely out there doing this right now: You don’t need to create “Make America Covfefe” hats. You really don’t.