9 Flattering Bikinis Under $100

Splashing around in a nice and refreshing pool? Fun. Shopping for a new bathing suit? Not so much. To make it painless, the Cut is devoting this week to finding you the perfect swimsuit.
Since we’ve already given you tips on buying a one-piece bathing suit for under $100, it’s only right that we do the same for the bikini lovers out there. Though it already feels like peak summertime outside, it’s not too late to buy an affordable and flattering swimsuit. Whether you’re interested in a sporty style, something sexy, or something simple, we’ve got you covered (literally).
Topshop has plenty of swimsuits online but this one’s made especially for women with larger boobs. It’s available in sizes up to a DDD.
For when you’re sick of monochrome swimwear.
Looking like Halle Berry in a James Bond movie for only $30? We’ll take it.
If you prefer crochet over stretchy elastic, this punchy yellow bikini is a good bet.
The sleek smooth Cos swimsuit come in a stretchy fabric with zig-zag topstitched edges to keep all the goods in. It’s ideal for minimalists.
This adjustable bikini top is supportive enough to play volleyball in, but comfortable enough to wear poolside.
A feminine bikini that doesn’t look childish or too frilly, and would look cute as a crop top with shorts.
A pretty halter bikini in a standout paisley print.
Rookie brand Summersalt makes affordable, interesting swimwear like this geometric-print swimsuit with slimming, high-waisted bottoms.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission