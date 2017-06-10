9 Flattering Bikinis Under $100

Splashing around in a nice and refreshing pool? Fun. Shopping for a new bathing suit? Not so much. To make it painless, the Cut is devoting this week to finding you the perfect swimsuit.

Since we’ve already given you tips on buying a one-piece bathing suit for under $100, it’s only right that we do the same for the bikini lovers out there. Though it already feels like peak summertime outside, it’s not too late to buy an affordable and flattering swimsuit. Whether you’re interested in a sporty style, something sexy, or something simple, we’ve got you covered (literally).

Topshop has plenty of swimsuits online but this one’s made especially for women with larger boobs. It’s available in sizes up to a DDD. Buy Ring Trim Bikini Set $20, Topshop

For when you’re sick of monochrome swimwear. Buy Zara Bikini Top $22.90, Zara

Buy Zara Bikini Bottom $22.90, Zara

Looking like Halle Berry in a James Bond movie for only $30? We’ll take it. Buy Boohoo Triangle Bikini $30, Boohoo

If you prefer crochet over stretchy elastic, this punchy yellow bikini is a good bet. Buy Boohoo Crochet Bikini $40, Boohoo

The sleek smooth Cos swimsuit come in a stretchy fabric with zig-zag topstitched edges to keep all the goods in. It’s ideal for minimalists. Buy Cos Bikini Top $35, Cos

Buy Cos Bikini Bottoms $25, Cos

This adjustable bikini top is supportive enough to play volleyball in, but comfortable enough to wear poolside. Buy French Connection Bikini Top $48, Spring

Buy French Connection Bikini Bottoms $48, Spring

A feminine bikini that doesn’t look childish or too frilly, and would look cute as a crop top with shorts. Buy H&M Jacquard Bikini $34, H&M

A pretty halter bikini in a standout paisley print. Buy Joe Fresh Bikini $24, Spring

Buy Joe Fresh Bikini Bottoms $19, Spring

Rookie brand Summersalt makes affordable, interesting swimwear like this geometric-print swimsuit with slimming, high-waisted bottoms. Buy Summersalt Bikini Top $50, Summersalt

Buy Summersalt Bikini Bottoms $50, Summersalt

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission