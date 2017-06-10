Just 10 Photos of Mark Ruffalo Wearing a Henley

View Slideshow Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

If you go to Mark Ruffalo’s Twitter page, you will notice a few things: He has over 3 million followers. He often uses the social-media platform to promote various progressive causes, like supporting Bernie Sanders and environmental conservation. And his header photo is a picture of himself staring pensively into the distance, looking slightly concerned — likely because he’s thinking about said progressive causes — and wearing a henley.

Photo: Mark Ruffalo/Twitter

When you look at it, you may think, “Wait a minute, have I ever seen Mark Ruffalo not wearing a henley?” The quintessentially chill shirt looks so natural on him, you can almost imagine him coming out of the womb wearing a teeny-tiny one, along with a full head of salt-and-pepper hair and a three-day beard.

So, as promised, here are just ten photos of Mark Ruffalo wearing a henley.