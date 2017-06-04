4 of the Most Important Findings from a New Report on Black Women in America

Photo: Yuri Arcurs/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research released a report on the status of black women in the United States that’s, frankly, pretty depressing. It shows that black women face inequality almost everywhere: at work, in the U.S. criminal justice system, in healthcare, and when raising families. Funded by the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the report analyzes data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia across six topical areas: political participation, employment and earnings, work and family, poverty and opportunity, health and well-being, and violence and safety. Here are four of its most important findings.

1. Black women vote at a comparatively high rate. According to the report, black women had a higher voting rate than all other groups of men and women during the last two presidential elections. In other words, as Alicia Garza – the NDWA special projects director – said in a statement, “we do our part to make this country better…it’s time for an agenda that puts black women at the center.” Indeed, the report also shows that black women are underrepresented at every level of state and federal office.

2. Black women work harder for less. More than 60 percent of black women are in the workforce, but in recent years their median annual earnings declined by about 5 percent. According to the report, “as of 2014, Black women who worked full-time, year-round had median annual earnings that were 64.6 percent of White men’s ($53,000).” What’s more, almost 30 percent of black women work in service jobs, which is the occupational group with a) the lowest wages, and b) the worst benefits.

Despite being one of the most-employed groups, black women experience poverty at higher rates than any other group, with the exception of Native American women. A full quarter of black women live in poverty in the U.S., compared with 18.9 percent of black men and 10.8 percent of white women.

3. Black mothers face more obstacles. In total, a little more than 80 percent of black mothers are their family’s breadwinners, meaning they’re either the sole earner, or they make more than 40 percent of the family’s total income (as a point of contrast, fewer than half of white mothers carry the same financial responsibility). But many are unable to afford quality child care; in all but two states, the average cost of child care exceeds 20 percent of a black woman’s median annual income.

4. The criminal justice system is disproportionately cruel to black women. Starting at a young age, black women are disciplined at a higher rate than other groups of girls in public schools – between 2011 and 2012, they made up 45 percent of girls suspended from K-12 schools. That carries over when they get older; for instance, black women ages 18-19 are four times as likely to be imprisoned as white women of the same age. And black women of all ages were twice as likely to be imprisoned as white women.