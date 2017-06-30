The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

Looks Like Mariah Carey Finally Went on Birthright

She wore diamonds and leopard-print in the Dead Sea.

10 mins ago

Take a Strange, Surreal Trip Through Some of Pre-Fall’s Most Interesting Looks

Creative layering, whimsical face painting, and more.

24 mins ago

The ‘Super Chill’ Model Who Loves Sharks and Pizza

Michi Delane might be the most laid-back girl on the runway.

11:34 a.m.

Jay-Z’s Mom Came Out As Lesbian in a Track for His New Album 4:44

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

11:31 a.m.

How to Grocery Shop Like You’re in a Fashion Magazine

From donning lingerie to posing stoically next to sodas.

11:16 a.m.

‘Morning Joe’ Regular Now Just Straight Up Offering to Fight the President

“I’ll meet you in the schoolyard, brother.”

11:08 a.m.

I Hate This Book About Lifehacks, But I Can’t Stop Reading It

What if somewhere in these 600 pages lies a valuable nugget of self-transformative gold?

10:58 a.m.

Trump Considering Dismantling the White House Council on Women and Girls

The council was established by President Obama to ensure gender equality in policy proposals.

10:09 a.m.

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: ‘Am I Screwing Up My Children?’

This week’s column from Your Therapist.

10:02 a.m.

Morning Joe: Trump Threatened Negative Enquirer Story If We Didn’t Beg For Mercy

One day after Trump’s Twitter attack, Joe and Mika declare the president unwell — and say the White House threatened them with bad tabloid coverage.

10:02 a.m.

The Song That Will Convince You to Bite the Bullet and Move to L.A.

And perform a Wiccan ritual.

10:00 a.m.

61 Ways to Be Part of the ‘Fashion Crowd’

Dislike jeans, like Crocs.

9:43 a.m.

Ivanka Trump Makes the Perfect Movie Villain in Okja

Tilda Swinton’s villainous character is a clear analogue for the First Daughter.

9:18 a.m.

Class-Action Lawsuit Offers Rare Glimpse Inside Phone-Sex Industry

The suit alleges that workers are cheated out of compensation.

8:52 a.m.

Ask Polly: Was I Wrong to Dump My Boyfriend?

It’s incredibly lonely to break up with a perfectly great partner simply because you’re not sure.

8:51 a.m.

All of Jay-Z’s 4:44 Lines That Directly Address Beyoncé’s Lemonade

Hov name-drops Becky.

8:01 a.m.

It’s Official: Nike is in Early Stages of Partnering With Amazon

Nike’s CEO confirmed a “limited” amount of Nike product will be sold on Amazon.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

Honoré Sharrer’s Surreal Portraits of Women and Working America

A new exhibition spotlights her subversive artwork.

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

Women Lawmakers Are Pissed About Trump’s Sexist Face-Lift Comment

Some are calling his attack on Mika Brzezinski sexist.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

Republican Senator Uses Porcupine-Sex Metaphor to Explain Health-Care Bill

Senator Pat Roberts explained the Obamacare repeal with an … interesting metaphor.