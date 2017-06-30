61 Ways to Be Part of the ‘Fashion Crowd’

Who is the “fashion crowd”? Are they the same as the “fashion flock”? Like the ubiquitous yet elusive French girl, they are everywhere and nowhere. Are they influencers wearing Instagram makeup and toting Kylie Lip Kits? Are they old-school editors and designers hating on bloggers sitting front row? We may never know. But here are 61 things that they do. (Hint: they do a lot of “descending.”)
1. Bear the cold for fashion week
3. Applaud John Galliano’s Margiela debut
4. Have crystal baths and tarot-card readings
8. Go back to school with Rihanna
9. Eat seafood
10. Eat at Vandal
11. Gather in restaurants, bars, and lounges
13. Go to non-SoulCycle cycling classes
14. Go home before the Alaia show
15. Eat at Navy
16. Buzz about New York Fashion Week while heading to London Fashion Week
17. Celebrate fashion week in Paris
18. Be struck by Proenza Schouler’s decision to leave New York Fashion Week
21. Be desired by Paris Jackson
22. Pay attention to model Jenese Roper
24. Circumnavigate the globe for Cruise fashion shows
25. Eat in Milan
26. Wear red and camel in Paris
27. Dance in Milan
34. Be unable to fly because of a volcanic eruption
37. Be disrupted by Alexander Wang
38. Play with Opening Ceremony
39. Sport the best off-catwalk style
40. Pale in comparison to Giovanna Engelbert
41. Be obsessed with finding the next big runway show
42. Dislike jeans
43. Fall hard for bias-cut, mixed-print dresses
45. Be satisfied by innovation in menswear
46. Get excited about Beauty and the Beast because of a Disney/Christopher Kane collaboration
48. Wear athleisure like a French girl
49. Like Crocs
51. Love Hello Kitty
52. Ruin others’ peripheral vision
53. Love ugly shoes (Note: only the adventurous fashion crowd)
54. Embrace political clothing
55. Go to a Dixie-style shindig
56. Wear Thrasher gear amid protests
58. Be lured out by Haute Couture