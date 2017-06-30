61 Ways to Be Part of the ‘Fashion Crowd’

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

Who is the “fashion crowd”? Are they the same as the “fashion flock”? Like the ubiquitous yet elusive French girl, they are everywhere and nowhere. Are they influencers wearing Instagram makeup and toting Kylie Lip Kits? Are they old-school editors and designers hating on bloggers sitting front row? We may never know. But here are 61 things that they do. (Hint: they do a lot of “descending.”)

1. Bear the cold for fashion week

2. Wear Russian hoodies

3. Applaud John Galliano’s Margiela debut

4. Have crystal baths and tarot-card readings

5. Go to the Met Gala

6. Go to pre–Met Gala parties

7. Go to after-parties

8. Go back to school with Rihanna

9. Eat seafood

10. Eat at Vandal

11. Gather in restaurants, bars, and lounges

12. Mill about peacefully

13. Go to non-SoulCycle cycling classes

14. Go home before the Alaia show

15. Eat at Navy

16. Buzz about New York Fashion Week while heading to London Fashion Week

17. Celebrate fashion week in Paris

18. Be struck by Proenza Schouler’s decision to leave New York Fashion Week

19. Love Anita Pallenberg

20. Adore Lauryn Hill

21. Be desired by Paris Jackson

22. Pay attention to model Jenese Roper

23. Take over touristy venues

24. Circumnavigate the globe for Cruise fashion shows

25. Eat in Milan

26. Wear red and camel in Paris

27. Dance in Milan

28. Party in Florence

29. Descend upon Moscow

30. Descend upon Brooklyn

31. Descend upon London

32. Descend upon the CFDAs

33. Jet off to London

34. Be unable to fly because of a volcanic eruption

35. Influence Marchesa

36. Know about Topshop

37. Be disrupted by Alexander Wang

38. Play with Opening Ceremony

39. Sport the best off-catwalk style

40. Pale in comparison to Giovanna Engelbert

41. Be obsessed with finding the next big runway show

42. Dislike jeans

43. Fall hard for bias-cut, mixed-print dresses

44. Be conquered by twin DJs

45. Be satisfied by innovation in menswear

46. Get excited about Beauty and the Beast because of a Disney/Christopher Kane collaboration

47. Wear flower crowns

48. Wear athleisure like a French girl

49. Like Crocs

50. Celebrate Altuzarra’s win

51. Love Hello Kitty

52. Ruin others’ peripheral vision

53. Love ugly shoes (Note: only the adventurous fashion crowd)

54. Embrace political clothing

55. Go to a Dixie-style shindig

56. Wear Thrasher gear amid protests

57. Wear other skate brands

58. Be lured out by Haute Couture

59. Know about cool young DJs

60. Celebrate Thanksgiving

61. Maybe defend Kim Kardashian