The Kardashian and Jenners have long been criticized for appropriating and profiting off of black culture, whether it’s wearing cornrows and being photographed in blackface or using the imagery of Black Lives Matter to sell Pepsi. As the Cut’s Lindsay Peoples wrote, this allows them to “engage in a kind of mimicry of black people, without actually having to deal with any of the downsides of being black in America.”

Yet no matter how many times we have to go through the tedious gaffe-criticism-apology cycle, nobody seems to be learning any lessons.

Case in point: Recently, Kendall and Kylie began selling “vintage” band T-shirts on their website (for a cool $125), featuring their faces superimposed over various music legends, including Biggie and Tupac. If you thought that sounded bad, wait until you actually see them; one of the shirts overlays Kylie, wearing cornrows, over Tupac’s face; another has the initials ‘KK’ plastered over Tupac’s body.

Naturally, people weren’t so happy to see the Jenners co-opting the legacy of Biggie and Tupac to sell T-shirts:

Why would Kendall and Kylie Jenner think they could just plaster their faces and initials over Biggie and Pac? pic.twitter.com/Mh0yZWKzxw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 29, 2017

tupac and biggie did not fucking die to be printed on a shirt with kendall and kylie...... pic.twitter.com/EdRIUSbTeR — aims (@yungaims) June 29, 2017

Who tf told Kendall and Kylie it was chill to use Pac and Biggie as a background for themselves on their graphic tees? Cause no — Sydnie (@Sydnie_Johnson) June 28, 2017

Kendall & Kylie erasing Pac & Biggie to promote their own mediocrity🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wK6ocmjrem — N.Novak🏳️‍🌈🌶 (@kasztielnovak) June 28, 2017

In this life, some things are certain: death, taxes, and Kendall and Kylie just not getting it.