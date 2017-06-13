This Swimsuit Is the Only Reason to Love Mondays

If you took a cue from ILoveMakonnen and got a little too lit chasing away the Monday blues with some random shopping, you’re not alone. Welcome to Going Up on a Tuesday, a place to share our cravings with zero judgement.



Monday, unless it’s a holiday and you don’t have work, is the worst part of any week. But Alberta Ferretti’s happy rainbow swimsuits are a spot of optimism to take the edge off. Given the success of her popular days-of-the-week sweaters, which were a big hit with fans like Carine Roitfeld, Anna Dello Russo, and Gigi Hadid, the designer launched a summertime follow-up in the form of a cheeky Baywatch-style one-pieces. Just like the knits, these colorful creations are destined for Instagram success. At $360 each, they’re definitely a splurge. But if you enjoy the chase of collecting limited-edition pieces, the suits are a cool-girl take on the traditional swimsuit. And if you’re really looking to make the most of your purchase, they can double as a bodysuit with shorts.



Buy Alberta Ferretti ‘Monday’ One Piece $360, Farfetch

Buy Alberta Ferretti ‘Saturday’ One Piece $360, Farfetch

Buy Alberta Ferretti ‘Sunday’ One Piece $360, Farfetch

