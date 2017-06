The Latest on the Cut

This Sexy Photo of Alexander Skarsgård Is an Important PSA for Sunscreen

That’s got to hurt.

9 mins ago

The L.A. Design Maven Creating Community Through Spaces

Pamela Shamshiri on making art you can live inside.

14 mins ago

H.E.R. Wrote the Sexiest Song of the Summer

Put on “Every Kind of Way,” dim the lights, thank us later.

17 mins ago

A Guide to All the Lifestyle Concepts You’ll Soon Be Forced to Know About

Hygge is just the beginning.

25 mins ago

Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled’s Son Showed Up to the BET Awards in the Same Outfit

They were adorable in matching Gucci suits.

3:27 p.m.

7 Pictures of Donald Trump’s Swollen Forearm Threatening to Break His Watchband

Is he trying to make his hands look bigger?

2:58 p.m.

Bill Cosby Juror: Lack of ‘Substantial Evidence’ Prevented a Verdict

“What it really comes down to is who you gonna believe more? That’s all it was.”

2:56 p.m.

Tomi Lahren Doesn’t Seem to Know How Much Birth Control Costs

“I just don’t think birth control is so outrageously expensive that government funding for it is necessary.”

2:55 p.m.

See Backstage Photos of Kenzo and Thom Browne at Paris Men’s

Skirt suits and ruffles.

2:39 p.m.

I Love DJ Khaled’s ‘I Love You So Much’ So Much

It’s a song for a baby, but it can inspire anyone.

1:31 p.m.

Nikki Haley Says She Was Booed at New York’s Pride Parade

The crowd reportedly shouted “hateful things” at her and her son.

1:12 p.m.

Inside the Training Facility Where Lena Dunham Left Her Dog

Lamby Dunham has a new home in Los Angeles.

1:07 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Beetlejuice pants, candy-stripe jackets, lots of bangs.

12:36 p.m.

Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Forcing Her to Pee Herself During Pride

When Starbucks employees wouldn’t let her use their toilet, she peed herself.

12:31 p.m.

The Hottest New Rich-Kid Trend Is Summoning the Spirits of the Dead

The New York Times brings us a séance by the one percent.

12:30 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Blondest Hair at the BET Awards

Was everyone wearing a blonde wig? Almost.

12:14 p.m.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins Are Reportedly Home From the Hospital

The beybies are reportedly home with their family.

12:02 p.m.

This Is How the Obamas Are Spending Their Summer

Obama is America’s vacation-dad-in-chief.

12:01 p.m.

See All of the Red-Carpet Looks From the BET Awards

Leslie Jones, Remy Ma, Solange, and more.

11:01 a.m.

Supreme Court to Hear Appeal Over Baker’s Refusal to Make Same-Sex Wedding Cake

The baker was found to have violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.