16 mins ago

What a Weekend in Bermuda Looks Like to a Local

Shiona Turini shows us around the island where she was born.

20 mins ago

Watch a Ballerina Dance in FEIT’s Cool New Flats

Choreographer Benjamin Millepied cast former NYCB dancer Janie Taylor for a video collab.

4:21 p.m.

Here’s a Way to Reapply Sunscreen Without Ruining Your Makeup

The FDA says to reapply sunscreen every two hours.

4:18 p.m.

Summer Sandals Shouldn’t Have to Cost More Than $100

Because you’re going to wind up wearing them to the ground anyway.

4:00 p.m.

This Sexy Photo of Alexander Skarsgård Is an Important PSA for Sunscreen

That’s got to hurt.

3:52 p.m.

The L.A. Design Maven Creating Community Through Spaces

Pamela Shamshiri on making art you can live inside.

3:47 p.m.

H.E.R. Wrote the Sexiest Song of the Summer

Put on “Every Kind of Way,” dim the lights, thank us later.

3:45 p.m.

A Guide to All the Lifestyle Concepts You’ll Soon Be Forced to Know About

Hygge is just the beginning.

3:37 p.m.

Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled’s Son Showed Up to the BET Awards in the Same Outfit

They were adorable in matching Gucci suits.

3:27 p.m.

7 Pictures of Donald Trump’s Swollen Forearm Threatening to Break His Watchband

Is he trying to make his hands look bigger?

2:58 p.m.

Bill Cosby Juror: Lack of ‘Substantial Evidence’ Prevented a Verdict

“What it really comes down to is who you gonna believe more? That’s all it was.”

2:56 p.m.

Tomi Lahren Doesn’t Seem to Know How Much Birth Control Costs

“I just don’t think birth control is so outrageously expensive that government funding for it is necessary.”

2:55 p.m.

See Backstage Photos of Kenzo and Thom Browne at Paris Men’s

Skirt suits and ruffles.

2:39 p.m.

I Love DJ Khaled’s ‘I Love You So Much’ So Much

It’s a song for a baby, but it can inspire anyone.

1:31 p.m.

Nikki Haley Says She Was Booed at New York’s Pride Parade

The crowd reportedly shouted “hateful things” at her and her son.

1:12 p.m.

Inside the Training Facility Where Lena Dunham Left Her Dog

Lamby Dunham has a new home in Los Angeles.

1:07 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Beetlejuice pants, candy-stripe jackets, lots of bangs.

12:36 p.m.

Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Forcing Her to Pee Herself During Pride

When Starbucks employees wouldn’t let her use their toilet, she peed herself.

12:31 p.m.

The Hottest New Rich-Kid Trend Is Summoning the Spirits of the Dead

The New York Times brings us a séance by the one percent.

12:30 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Blondest Hair at the BET Awards

Was everyone wearing a blonde wig? Almost.