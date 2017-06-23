Alexander Wang Will Be Giving Out Designer Condoms at Pride

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion’s reigning party king Alexander Wang will be joining in Sunday’s LGBTQ Pride March in a chic, all-black (naturally) float, distributing #ProtectYourWang condoms and temporary tattoos through the crowd.

Wang has partnered with Trojan as a “positive way to reinforce the message of inclusion and promote wellness within the LGBTQ Community,” Wang said in a statement. “I feel proud to be able to celebrate our differences and remind everyone to ‘Protect Your Wang.’”

We’re all one step closer to partying like Alexander Wang.