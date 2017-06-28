All the Guys Who Could Be Rihanna’s New Man

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

In case you haven’t heard, Rihanna was spotted making out with someone in a pool in Spain. As we wait for confirmation straight from Rihanna here are three top theories.

Mystery Man Number One: Hassan Jameel

The Sun reported today that Rihanna’s new man is Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman whose family owns the rights to distribute Toyota in the Middle East. According to Forbes Middle East, that makes the family’s net worth $1.5 billion.

Jameel is also a popular theory because he’s been linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell. The working internet rumor is that the new relationship may be the reason that Campbell and Rihanna unfollowed each other on social media earlier this year.

Rihanna's new love revealed as Toyota heir and Naomi Campbell's ex-beau Hassan Jameel https://t.co/f5XUArb7VE pic.twitter.com/WeSpeUnw2n — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 28, 2017

Mystery Man Number Two: Isco Alarcon Suarez

The second, less popular option is Spanish soccer player Isco Alarcon Suarez. Isco, as he is known, has an adorable young son, who makes many appearances on his Instagram. He also makes some sense because, well, Spain?

Doblete🏆🏆❤️❤️ A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Mystery Man Number Three: Vague British Billionaire

Navy, Rihanna’s fan base, has been theorizing for months that Rihanna has been dating a British billionaire. While this theory also works for Jameel, who has many ties in the U.K., the forum originally guessed it was David de Rothschild, a “British adventurer and ecologist.” Since the emergence of the Makeout Photos, this theory has lost much of its cachet.

Whoever the mystery man is, let’s take a moment to feel sorry for Drake.