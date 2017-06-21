Amazon Launches a Try-Before-You-Buy Prime Wardrobe Service

Photo: Rachel Murray/WireImage

In an effort to make Amazon Prime even more integral to every day life, the e-commerce giant is rolling out Prime Wardrobe. It’s their latest tactic for courting the fashion set, following a service where Alexa (a robot) would rate your look.

Prime Wardrobe fixes both the worst part of online shopping (ordering clothes that don’t fit or look better online) as well as the worst part of retail shopping (leaving the comfort of your own home). Customers choose their own clothes, have it shipped, and then send back the rejects for free.

Of course, keeping in line with the company penchant for bulk shopping, there’s an 10 percent discount if you keep two to three items, and a 20 percent discount for five or more.