After the empowering experience of watching Wonder Woman kick ass in a room full of women, attendees at an all-female showing of the film in Belgium were brought swiftly back down to earth when they opened up their post-screening gift bags — rudely labeled “Cool Things Inside” — to find a dish sponge, various bathroom-cleaning products, diet pills, a packet of rice/quinoa blend, and a bag of nachos.

@Kinepolis Exclusieve goodiebag van Ladies at the movies!? Spons, borstel en aftrekker... Perfecte tools voor een Wonder Woman? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6VlIGCJ7cj — laurent delbar (@LDelbar) June 7, 2017

Inhoud goodiebag @Kinepolis na vrouwenavond WonderWoman. Moest iemand dit aan een vriendin van mij of mijn lief geven, ik zou razend zijn!! pic.twitter.com/NonQnrltMm — Mattias De Vuyst (@mattiasdv) June 8, 2017

Kinepolis, the Belgian cinema chain that provided the gift bags has since apologized, explaining that the gifts came from their sponsors and weren’t intended to offend.

We willen onze excuses aanbieden voor deze actie en onoplettendheid. We hebben dan ook veel begrip voor de verbouwereerde reacties. — Kinepolis België (@Kinepolis) June 9, 2017

Not a great look. But on the plus side: Free nachos!