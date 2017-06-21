The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

Aubrey Plaza Got High With A Bunch of Nuns, Amen

Take us to Church.

4:37 p.m.

Gabourey Sidibe: ‘Don’t Congratulate Me’ for Losing Weight

“Mind your own body.”

4:33 p.m.

This New Video Game Lets You Play As a Hot Dad Dating Other Hot Dads

We talked to the creators of Dream Daddy.

4:00 p.m.

Several CIA Contractors Were Fired for Stealing Vending-Machine Snacks

Who among us?

3:46 p.m.

Is Ivanka Trump’s Brand Branching Out Into Lingerie and Athleisure?

All three trademark requests have been granted since the election.

3:32 p.m.

11 Sophisticated Work Bags Under $250

Because they’re the true workhorses of your closet.

2:00 p.m.

They Don’t Want You to Watch This Supercut of DJ Khaled’s Dance Moves

He’s not that good at dancing, but that doesn’t stop him from shining.

1:42 p.m.

A Summery Bag That’s Almost As Good As a Trip to Hawaii

It’ll remind you of tiki huts and hula skirts.

1:42 p.m.

Sean Spicer Says White House Reporters Want to ‘Become YouTube Stars’

He’s tired of them asking “snarky questions” to “get on TV.”

1:33 p.m.

I Can’t Stop Looking at Selma Blair Trying to Give a Boxed Water to Her Horse

She can lead her horse to a box of water, but she can’t make him drink.

1:30 p.m.

Play This Song Before You Insta-Stalk Your Ex

Lady Leshurr’s “F My Ex” is wasteman-repellant.

1:21 p.m.

The Best High-Fashion Dadcore Looks

Whatever you’re wearing, shield it in this see-through plastic jacket from Balenciaga.

12:51 p.m.

I’ve Been on Every Honeymoon and Here’s What I Learned

Newlyweds are the worst.

12:00 p.m.

Kate Middleton’s Makeup Artist Changed the Way I Wash My Face

Apparently British people wash their face differently.

11:38 a.m.

Let Jenny Slate Be Your Summer Style Inspiration

From floral matching separates to the “horny shirt,” the comedian always has fun with her look.

11:20 a.m.

Watch the Valentino Livestream

Enjoy!

10:42 a.m.

Joe Scarborough Has Written at Least One of His 400 Songs for Mika Brzezinski

Romance!

10:19 a.m.

Get Over Yourself and Go on a Babymoon

Trust me.

10:11 a.m.

Prabal Gurung Was Once Asked Why He Designs ‘for Fat People’

He also said his Lane Bryant collection was met with “snickering.”

10:00 a.m.

There Will Never Be a Better Dating Show Than I Love New York

Long before the Bachelorette, there was Tiffany Pollard.