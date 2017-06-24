Bachelor in Paradise Has Instituted a New Drug Policy

Bachelor in Paradise is resuming production this weekend, but not without some new policies in place. TMZ has obtained an email sent to BiP contestants from the producers that outlines what sounds like a stricter drug policy for contestants, including a luggage search “for any over the counter and prescription drugs that are not prescribed” to the bag’s owner. “Any prescription/illegal drugs will be confiscated,” reads the email TMZ acquired. Additionally, the email stipulates, “All drugs, over the counter and prescribed, must be submitted to the Nurse to keep and dispense accordingly for your stay in Mexico.”

TMZ’s source denies that this new procedure is related to what Corinne Olympios alleges was a nonconsensual sexual encounter with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson during filming. “There is no evidence [Olympios] was on drugs,” TMZ reports. “The new policy is part of a broader effort by producers to keep a tighter reign on the activities of contestants.”