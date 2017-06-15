Backstage Photos From Pitti Uomo: J.W. Anderson’s Coca-Cola Tees and Converse

Hearts were everywhere at J.W. Anderson’s spring 2018 Pitti Uomo show, giving preppy stripes, fisherman sweaters, and trench coats a flirty update. Coupled with Coca-Cola-inspired logo tees and oversized totes, the collection showed J.W. doesn’t shy away from all-American kitsch.

Models also revealed the designer’s new collab with Converse, a glittery spin on the iconic All Star sneaker. J.W. himself appeared on graphic tees, as an army officer below the phrase MILITANT MEN WEAR J.W. ANDERSON. Click ahead to see photographer Nabile Quenum’s backstage portfolio.