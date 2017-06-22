Balenciaga’s $1000 Shopping Bag is Already Sold Out

Photo: Courtesy of Colette

Balenciaga and Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia is at it again. And by “it,” we mean dropping an expensive remake of a shopping bag.

As part of their takeover of the retailer Colette, Balenciaga released a special edition shopping bag for $1100. But unlike a normal paper shopper, this one is made in Italy, finished in calfskin, leather and silver and features a double zip fastening. So really, nothing like a regular shopping bag except in aesthetics.

Balenciaga is taking over Colette through August 5, so a restock seems likely. But don’t fret — the Bernie Sanders-inspired jackets, lighters, and booties are still in stock.