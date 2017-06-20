The Best Brand on Amazon for Cheap, Chic Shoes

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Welcome to Prime Suspects, in which we call out surprisingly chic discoveries on Amazon.

I was idly scrolling through Amazon when I came across a pair of knotted black sandals that stunned me for two reasons: They looked like the Row, and they were only $60. A deep dive into Kensie, the brand that made them, revealed more extremely affordable shoes in styles similar to Céline, Givenchy, Alaia — all my favorite labels. Further research (okay, I bought a pair) has convinced me that while they won’t last as long as their fancy counterparts, they’re surprisingly well-made. The best part? If you absolutely need them now, you can use Prime to get them fast. Scroll ahead for our favorite styles.

The knotted detail on these sandals make them look like they cost way more than $59. Buy Kensie Knot Sandals $59, Amazon

You can’t go wrong with these suede Mansur Gavriel–like mules. The mushroom color is beautiful and the heel is walking-friendly. Buy Kensie Suede Mules $34, Amazon

These have a five-star review, with the top comment saying, “Saw these and fell in love.” Same. Buy Kensie Heeled Sandal $35, Amazon

We couldn’t help but notice how similar these look to the Céline espadrilles, and for $64 you can justify faking it until you make it. Buy Kensie Espadrille Sandals $64, Amazon

Looking to graduate from flats into heels without everyone at work asking why you’re so fancy all of a sudden? These are for you. Buy Kensie Dress Pumps $36, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.