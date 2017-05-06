7 Nail Polishes That Last Without Chipping

The number of bottles and tools in this kit is intimidating at first (base coat, activator, top coat, orange wood sticks, wipes, extra brushes, buffer/file, and remover foils), but the six-step instructions proved simple to follow. Unlike traditional polish — which, depending on your lacquer skill level, can get messy around the cuticles — this dry powder is pretty much impossible to mess up, but it’s also pretty tough to take off. I didn’t think this manicure would ever budge.

Here’s how it works: You begin with base coat, then dip each nail into the pigmented powder pot (there are 21 shades to choose from). I repeated this process a total of three times until I achieved enough opacity (I used a pale pink called “Contract Please,” which comes with the kit). Next, apply the activator, more base coat, more activator, then wipe off each nail with a lint-free wipe. I finished with two layers of the top coat, which smelled so strong my eyes watered. The manicure dried instantly — a big selling point.

Compared to professional salon powder manicures this DIY version was gentle and non-suffocating; on the downside, however, I experienced lumpiness, perhaps from applying the base coat too thick. The brand promises up to 21 days of wear, and while my nails never chipped or cracked, they were dull and began growing out by day nine.

Removal process: This part took longer then the entire manicure. The remover foils that come inside the kit are thin, not pliable, and the cotton wasn’t absorbent compared to regular tin foil and cotton balls, which I used instead. It took about 40 minutes to remove and I was still left with residue on my nails. If you don’t mind the commitment, this one is tough as nails. In my opinion, best for special occasions or long getaways.