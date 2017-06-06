I Don’t Like Millennial Pink But I’m Obsessed With This Bucket Bag

If you took a cue from ILoveMakonnen and got a little too lit chasing away the Monday blues with some random shopping, you’re not alone. Welcome to Going Up on a Tuesday, a place to share our cravings with zero judgement.

You might have seen Staud all over your Instagram lately with their aesthetically pleasing feed of vintage fashion and countless images of mini bags. Founded in 2015 by Sarah Staudinger, the former fashion director at Reformation, the brand knows what social-media savvy women want to buy. The collection features a mix of eye-catching accessories like an Italian mini faux-fur bag, mushroom brooches, and heavy-duty statement belts, along with easy, breezy Los Angeles–friendly clothes like flowy wrap dresses and Carolyn Bessette–inspired jumpsuits mixed with cool-girl staples like satin tops and wide-leg pants. But out of the bunch, this mini bucket bag caught my eye as soon as it came out and I haven’t been able to think about another bag since.

My first reaction: It’s so tiny and beautiful. The design is simple but still striking with its clean lines and graphic shape. Then comes the justifying: At $350, it’s in a good price range. It’s not so cheap and poorly made that it’ll fall apart over time. It’s also not so expensive that I could have paid my rent with its cost. Made from calf leather and lined in suede, it has all the details you’d find in a much more expensive bag. I love using it as a top-handle style since it’s lightweight but there’s a detachable strap if you want to go hands-free. Despite it’s deceptively small size, it fits my makeup, phone, random receipts, and other essentials. And even though it’s in millennial pink, I don’t dislike it (contrary to my prior feelings on the color) — the bag makes me happy just looking at it. And sometimes, that’s all the reason you need.

Buy Staud Bissett Bag $350, Net-a-Porter

