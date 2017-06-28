The Best New Waterproof Mascara and 4 Other Summer Drugstore Beauty Buys

Between the weather and the MTA, everyone’s melting down this summer. I wish I could help you keep your peace when the AC cuts out on the F train, but alas, that’s a problem for Joe Lhota. At least I can offer five new drugstore buys that will make steamy temperatures a little bit easier to handle. Scroll down for three sunscreen picks, a pretty new line of nail polish, and a mascara that won’t melt down even if you do.

I don’t wear mascara on a typical day, but I was so impressed by this one’s volumizing and lengthening properties that I told the whole office to try it. The brush is similar to the one that comes with Dior Show, with bristles so delicate and plentiful that your lashes almost look individually painted on. The formula gave my wimpy lashes a lift without caking them so that they became spidery or spiky. Instead, they just looked “extra” in a way that made my eyes appear brighter and more awake. Best of all, it’s waterproof but doesn’t require excessive elbow grease to remove. This is one of my favorite mascaras that I’ve tried in a long time. Buy La Roche-Posay Respectissime Mascara $25, Amazon

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor When it comes to drugstore sunscreen, this remains one of the best I’ve ever tried. It goes on easily without feeling greasy, and leaves behind a dry, matte, nonsticky finish. It feels like nothing and doesn’t leave behind a white cast. It’s also noncomedogenic so it won’t clog your pores or give you backne. This is the one I always grab if I’m going to the beach with a large group of friends and don’t want to share my pricey French sunscreen because I’m a snob. Buy Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 45 $10, Amazon

I reach for the Neutrogena when I want my skin to feel like nothing. I reach for this sunscreen when I want it to feel better. And I’m not alone — this sunscreen just received a perfect score from the Consumer Reports sunscreen ranking for the third year in a row. The texture is perfect, dissolving into skin with little to no effort. Unlike American sunscreens, which often resemble paste, this one is light and milky, like sunscreens from Korea or Japan. After rubbing this in, my skin actually feels more moisturized. My only caveat is that on darker skin tones, it can leave a very, very slight white tint. Buy La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Body and Face Sunscreen Melt-In Milk Lotion $36, Amazon

If you’re buying a drugstore nail polish, Sally Hansen is among the best. Their new-ish line Color Therapy is formulated with argan oil to moisturize your nails. But I really like the line for its fantastic color range, which made me rethink colors I would typically avoid. A nail-polish formulator once told me that green is one of the most difficult shades to sell, but Color Therapy’s jungle-green Cool Cucumber is beautiful and romantic. There’s also the glimmery metallic Theapewter; the rich, almost wine-like brown Haute Stone; and a midnight blue called Good as Blue. Credit goes to Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen’s global color ambassador, who creates fun nail designs at fashion shows like 3.1 Phillip Lim. If you want a more traditional color, the range also contains a nice variety of pinks and reds. Buy SALLY HANSEN Color Therapy Nail Polish $8, Ulta

Honestly, the reason to buy this sunscreen is the smell. If you miss that ‘90s sunscreen scent of coconut and banana, you should reach for this one. While I think the Neutrogena formula is superior in terms of ease, this one is also pretty good. It’s an update on the sunscreens you remember as a child, but blends much easier and with far less grease and oil. It does leave behind a slightly tacky texture, but it goes away after a few minutes. Buy Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 30 $15, Amazon

