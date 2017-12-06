You Can Buy a Chic One-Piece Swimsuit for Under $100

Photo: Arthur Elgort/Contour Style by Getty Images

Splashing around in a nice and refreshing pool? Fun. Shopping for a new bathing suit? Not so much. To make it painless, the Cut is devoting this week to finding you the perfect swimsuit.

When it comes to shopping for a new bathing suit, some people are die-hard bikini lovers and others are solely devoted to one-pieces. If you fall into the latter category, there’s no better time to shop for one than now. The style has had a resurgence in popularity in the last few years — see J.Crew’s relaunch of their signature low-back suit or the Baywatch reboot that launched countless red look-alikes as proof. And even if those styles aren’t your speed, there are countless designers making cool, stylish options in every shade of the rainbow. Whether you want a simple black bandeau or prefer a racy cobalt number with cutouts, you can find it for $100 or less. Check out some of our favorites below.

One of the many Baywatch-esque options, at a very attractive price. That said, the fabric will be on the thinner side. Buy ASOS Square Neck Strap Back Swimsuit $32, ASOS

Amazon’s in-house label offers up a simple black suit for less than $50. Take the reviewers’ advice and size up — this suit runs a bit small. Buy Lark & Ro Swimwear Women’s Twist Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit $45, Amazon

So you’re sick of solid-colored suits but you don’t want a crazy pattern? Red roses against a black background is a nice compromise. Buy Motel Juliette Swimsuit $66, Revolve

If you’re pretty active but still want a fashion-y suit, this crisscross-back style will stay secure through any activity. Buy Out From Under Cutout Ring One-Piece Swimsuit $69, Spring

Here’s another stylish suit that’ll hold up during sporty activities. Buy Iris & Ink Color Block Swimsuit $80, The Outnet

This one-piece is reversible: The green flips to a bronze-y beige, so you can wear either side, depending on your mood. Buy Leith Plunge Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit $89, Nordstrom

A racy one-piece that even the most ardent bikini lover could appreciate. Buy Norma Kamali Chuck One-Piece $90, Revolve

Direct-to-consumer brand Summersalt is one of our favorite newcomers. Their swimsuits are minimalist and affordable, and offer the same compression as much more expensive suits, for a better fit. Buy Summersalt The Swan Dive One-Piece $95, Summersalt

This is one of J.Crew’s best-selling suits and for good reason — the plunging neckline is not just sexy, it elongates. Buy J.Crew Plunge One-Piece Suit $98, J.Crew

Tuck this strappy number into a pair of shorts and you can hit the bar after a day at the beach.

Original Price: $175

Buy Milly Hvar One-Piece Swimsuit Sale Price: $99 (43 percent off) , Barneys Warehouse

Even if the farthest you’re going is the local pool, this suit brings to mind colorful striped umbrellas at a luxurious Italian Riviera resort. Buy MINKPINK Women’s Haiti One-Piece Swimsuit $99, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.