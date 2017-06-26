See All of the Red-Carpet Looks From the BET Awards

View Slideshow Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Hip-hop’s finest, including a streak-breaking Remy Ma, gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles last night for the BET Awards. Leslie Jones played host, Beyoncé took home five awards, and Chance the Rapper was named best new artist.

The red-carpet crowd embraced sequins, feathers, and volume – in the form of naked dresses and floor-grazing gowns. Men in attendance proved that male red-carpet dressing doesn’t have to be boring (are you listening, Oscars attendees?), wearing an array of flashy blazers and bombers. Click ahead to see all of the looks from last night’s red carpet.