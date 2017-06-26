Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins Are Reportedly Home From the Hospital

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s gemini twins have finally left the hospital and are now home with their parents and big sister, according to E! News.

Citing “multiple sources,” E! News reports that the beybies had been staying at the hospital for “an extended period of time” after their birth, which was confirmed June 17 (although they are believed to have been born a few days before that). One source said the babies are “doing great,” while another said they are “healthy.” And of course, another source said Beyoncé “looked amazing and was glowing,” while also remaining “very mellow” and “calm.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail exclusively reports that the new family of five recently moved into $400,000 per month rental mansion in Malibu, where they are expected to stay until August. Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, who has the best Instagram account in the game, was reportedly spotted visiting the house on Sunday.