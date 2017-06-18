More Beyoncé Twins Updates and Rumors

The trickle of information about Beyoncé’s new babies is quickly becoming a torrent since last night’s confirmation that Queen Bey gave birth to twins earlier this week. TMZ is reporting that the twins were born Monday and that they are a boy and a girl. Looks like those balloons were right on the money!

But, there’s more. According to TMZ, Beyoncé and the twins are still in the hospital due to a “minor issue” with the newborns and that “doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them [yet].” No word yet on when they’ll be released, but Beyoncé is reportedly fine, and the twins are expected to be fine as well.