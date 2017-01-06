Photo: Shervin Lainez

This summer, every festival lineup and radio station will inevitably feature the same predictable artists. That’s a Bop is our month-long effort to introduce you to artists and songs beyond the top 10 list so you can brag about your impeccable music taste, without putting in any effort.



That's a bop Name: Big Thief Album: Capacity Hometown:Brooklyn Instagram: @BigThiefMusic Twitter: @BigThiefMusic

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker was a force on the band’s debut record, Masterpiece; her talent for weaving detailed, intimate stories throughout her lyrics make her songs hard to forget. On the folk-rock(ish) band’s second album, Capacity, Lenker pushes us to hear these stories so clearly they feel like they might be our own. On “Mythological Beauty,” she sings of a traumatic experience she had as a 5-year-old, when a piece of shrapnel fell from a treehouse onto her head, nearly killing her. The song includes the perspective of her mother as they drove to the hospital. The blood on the dishrag, the bread baking inside — the imagery is so specific, it almost feels familiar.

Big Thief’s Capacity releases on June 9 through Saddle Creek Records.