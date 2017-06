Photo: Getty Images

Bill Cosby walked out of the Norristown courthouse at 9 p.m. on Tuesday following the second day of jury deliberations for his sexual-assault case. As Cosby and his legal team were walking past a scrum of reporters and TV networks, the former TV star yelled out “Hey, hey, hey!” — the catchphrase made infamous on his animated series Fat Albert.

The jury has yet to reach a verdict but returned to deliberations on Wednesday morning.