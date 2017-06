The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Pat McGrath Talks Makeup, Technology, and the Future of Beauty

Plus, browse all of her best creations.

2:01 p.m.

9 Pairs of Espadrilles to Buy Now Under $100

Nothing says summer like linen and jute.

1:31 p.m.

All the Best Street Style From Governors Ball

Bold hair, overalls, so many crop tops.

1:26 p.m.

More People Watched a 60 Minutes Rerun Than Megyn Kelly’s New Show

The ratings for Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly are in.

1:25 p.m.

Blue Ivy Freaking Nailed It at Her Ballet Recital

She is Beyoncé’s daughter.

1:24 p.m.

Bill Cosby Arrived to Sexual-Assault Trial With The Cosby Show’s Rudy Huxtable

Phylicia Rashad is also expected to appear at the sexual-assault trial.

1:23 p.m.

The CFDA’s Swarovski Nominees on Receiving Tonight’s Honors

Virgil Abloh, Gabriela Hearst, and the duo behind Monse share what the nomination means to them.

1:19 p.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Company Filed for Even More Chinese Trademarks

The filings came a day before she was named a White House adviser.

12:52 p.m.

The First 20 Minutes of Wonder Woman Are the Best Part of the Movie

Please let me live in this all-female utopia.

12:08 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the Pussy Posse Went to a Children’s Play

The group showed up to support Tobey Maguire’s daughter.

12:00 p.m.

7 Nail Polishes That Last Without Chipping

And remove easily with nail-polish remover.

11:38 a.m.

How a 10-Year-Old Vlogger Went From YouTube to the Cannes Red Carpet

How Instagram and YouTube are spawning the new child star.

11:35 a.m.

Ariana Grande and the Healing Power of Teen-Girl Culture

The pint-sized pop star was a source of comfort and courage at the One Love Manchester concert.

11:31 a.m.

Ali MacGraw Does Not Care for the Term ‘It’ Girl

“Fashion icon or no fashion icon, I’m lucky to be alive and kicking.”

11:18 a.m.

An Inside Look at Award-Winning Artist Jillian Tamaki’s Creepy Skin-Care Comic

The award-winning comics artist, whose new book is out this month, gives an inside look at her creative process.

10:31 a.m.

Abstinence-Only Sex Ed Is Failing Texas Teens

The state has yet to adopt progressive policies that are working to reduce the teen-pregnancy rate elsewhere.

10:23 a.m.

Kit Harington Reportedly Fell Asleep at the Club

Who among us?

10:17 a.m.

These Teen Girls Invented a Straw That Can Detect Date-Rape Drugs in Drinks

The “smart straw” can detect commonly used date-rape drugs.

10:02 a.m.

The Designer Balancing Motherhood and a Burgeoning Fashion Line

Kaelen Haworth on her son and three pets, launching a fashion label during a recession, being a lip-balm fanatic.

9:38 a.m.

Harvard Rescinds 10 Offers to High Schoolers Who Posted Offensive Memes

One of the memes referred to hanging a Mexican child as “piñata time.”