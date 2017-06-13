Brooklyn Flea Market and Smorgasburg Are Coming to Manhattan

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Flea will introduce its first-ever Manhattan location where Tribeca meets Soho. Longtime Brooklyn Flea vendors, such as Claudia Pearson and SuperFussy, will line 100 Avenue of the Americas at Watts Street alongside highly anticipated newcomers like the Long Island–based clothing-and-accessory company Shade Amour, and the mid-century furniture collection of Brooklyn’s Van der Most Modern.

With more than 60 vendors setting up shop in the 13,000-square-foot indoor space (located on the ground floor), flea-market connoisseurs will have their pick of one-of-a-kind designs, eclectic vintage, and sought-after antiques every weekend, year round, for the next two years (at least).

For food-Instagrammers wondering about Smorgasburg and the fate of the Ramen Burger, fret-not: In mid-July, a new Manhattan Smorgasburg will open up a mere three-minute walk from the new Brooklyn Flea, at 76 Varick Street, featuring a half-dozen food vendors open Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner with a full bar. On weekends the venue will host 20 outdoor vendors — they’re calling it “Smorgasburg’s Greatest Hits.”

The Brooklyn-turned-Manhattan Flea is accepting vendor applications here in their continuing pursuit to showcase New York City’s emerging designers and culinary artists.