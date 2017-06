The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Polaroids, Models, and ’90s Nostalgia at the Calvin Klein Obsession Party

An exclusive portfolio by photographer Margaret Zhang.

28 mins ago

This Week Is a Reminder: It’s the Long Game That Counts

Change is slow. That’s why we have to keep working.

11:53 a.m.

The Trailer for Jessica Williams’s Netflix Movie Is Here, and It Looks Amazing

It premieres on the streaming service on July 28.

11:52 a.m.

Cosby Juror: Constand Wasn’t Sexually Assaulted Because She Was Wearing Crop Top

“Let’s face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts. What the heck?”

11:52 a.m.

Here Is Céline Dion Doing Yoga for Photographers Outside Her Hotel in Paris

The most graceful tree pose in history.

11:45 a.m.

9 Spray-On Sunscreens That Make Avoiding Sun Damage Easy

No extra set of hands required.

11:17 a.m.

Ivanka Trump’s Paid-Leave Plan Is Going Nowhere Fast

She met with a handful of Republican senators this week, but they couldn’t agree on a plan.

11:06 a.m.

Go Buy a Treadmill Desk Right Now

It keeps you from feeling like you’re dying all the time.

10:52 a.m.

Olivia Munn Dreams of Flying Like Super Mario

The actress explains her bedtime routine.

10:50 a.m.

Dad Almost Drops Baby Trying to Catch Foul Ball, and the Mom Isn’t Having It

He jumped up to catch the ball with his baby in his arms.

10:25 a.m.

Sean Spicer Emerges to Serve Booze at the White House Picnic

A quick break from the off-camera briefings.

10:06 a.m.

25 Famous Women on the Pleasures of Traveling

Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart, Joan Didion, and more share their fondest memories.

9:50 a.m.

Alyssa Milano Wisely Rejects Ted Cruz’s Attempt to Join In on a Group Hug

He tweeted a winking emoji at her.

9:32 a.m.

Sophia Kennedy Made the Best Pop Record You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

If Lorde and SZA are the shot, Sophia Kennedy is the chaser.

9:27 a.m.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Lots of orange, Bermuda shorts, detachable denim.

9:15 a.m.

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: ‘Did I Sabotage My Relationship?’

What Your Therapist Really Thinks: This week’s column.

8:39 a.m.

Alexander Wang Will Be Giving Out Designer Condoms at Pride

Only the chicest.

8:30 a.m.

The Vintage-Clothing Magnate Who Grew Up on a Commune

Olivia La Roche is the co-creator of the e-shop Petra von Kant.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

Here’s How the Senate Health-Care Bill Will Impact Women’s Health

In its current form, the bill has the greatest impact on low-income women.

Yesterday at 5:40 p.m.

Coconut Oil Is Still Fine — Not Great, But Fine

It was never a magic potion to begin with.